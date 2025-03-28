Best Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 25th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares in companies that conduct their business primarily through online platforms, selling goods or services digitally rather than through traditional brick-and-mortar stores. These stocks are typically influenced by trends in internet usage, technology adoption, and consumer purchasing behaviors, making them an attractive segment for investors focused on digital transformation and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,579,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $680.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,853. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395,874. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

