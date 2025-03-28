Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

BELFB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 8.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.