Barclays Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $13.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $9.37 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.