Barclays Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $56.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

