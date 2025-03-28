Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 410

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.79) to GBX 410 ($5.31) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a top pick rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.53) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.14) to GBX 350 ($4.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 317.14 ($4.11).

Barclays Stock Performance

BARC opened at GBX 302.95 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.32. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 176.24 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 316 ($4.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.78), for a total value of £542,717.04 ($702,637.29). Also, insider Robert Berry bought 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £8,902.32 ($11,525.53). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

