Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.61 billion. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

BACHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 29,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.18. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BACHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of China in a research report on Thursday.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

