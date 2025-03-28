BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCBDF opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.