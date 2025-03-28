Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 32,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $465,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,322,696 shares in the company, valued at $61,944,233.68. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

