Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 8,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
