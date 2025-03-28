Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 8,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

