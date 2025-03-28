Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 523.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $478,349,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $550.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $590.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

