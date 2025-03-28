AXIS Capital FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $11.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.22. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $88,147,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $37,775,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

