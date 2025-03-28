Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

