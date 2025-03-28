Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 634.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AVXC opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

