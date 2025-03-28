Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading 31.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) traded up 31.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 569,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 88,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Avanti Helium Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91.
About Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
