Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 31.8% – Still a Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 569,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 88,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avanti Helium Trading Up 31.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

