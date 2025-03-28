Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,135.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $28.15 on Friday. Autohome has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Analysts expect that Autohome will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

