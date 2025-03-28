Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $655,395.08 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. HSBC downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

