Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $31.32 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

