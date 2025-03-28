Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 62,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 145,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.