Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 992 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

