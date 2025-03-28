Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $101.76 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

