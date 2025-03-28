Auction Technology Group’s (ATG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.23) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.19) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).
