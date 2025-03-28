AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

