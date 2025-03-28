Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises about 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

