Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
AAME opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.