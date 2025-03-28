Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,468. The firm has a market cap of $136.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.