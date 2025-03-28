Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $10.04. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 80,077 shares.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

