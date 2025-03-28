AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE F opened at $9.92 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.