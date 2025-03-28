AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $814,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLT opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

