AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,332,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,922,000 after acquiring an additional 271,934 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,040 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

