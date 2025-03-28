AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,794 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 51.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 64,396 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

