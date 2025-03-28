AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Amphenol stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

