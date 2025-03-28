ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $27.70. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 18,266 shares changing hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,492,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 229,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.