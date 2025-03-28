Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARTV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of ARTV stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $17.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

