Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,725 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.18% of Kanzhun worth $61,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

