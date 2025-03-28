Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,067 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.29% of WNS worth $97,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

WNS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $65.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.