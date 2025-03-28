Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.00% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $69,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,333,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after buying an additional 70,324 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 829,577 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.4% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,356,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 986,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,161,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

