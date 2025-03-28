Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 33,693.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,553 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $75,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after buying an additional 1,042,505 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

