Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 414.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,031 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. GHE LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

