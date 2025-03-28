Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,065,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 157,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
