Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,065,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 157,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

