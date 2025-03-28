Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $80.50

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of GMS opened at $75.42 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.73.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

