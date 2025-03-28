Analysts Set Expectations for Charles Schwab Q2 Earnings

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,701 shares of company stock worth $41,641,353. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.