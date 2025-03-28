Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $38.46

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.38.
ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
