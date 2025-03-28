Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

