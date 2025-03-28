American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AHR. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

NYSE:AHR opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

