American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $36.27 Million Investment in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,870,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,268,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.80% of Ingram Micro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth $319,000.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE INGM opened at $18.18 on Friday. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Ingram Micro Announces Dividend

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ingram Micro from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

