American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $38,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,810,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KGS opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.97%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.