American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,186 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $40,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,383. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

