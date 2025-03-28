Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 10.0 %

ALZN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

