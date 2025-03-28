Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $271.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average of $260.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $389,585.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.